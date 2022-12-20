GBNews published this video item, entitled “Andrew Tate on Prince Harry royal row | The West is suffering a plague of DEMASCULINIZATION” – below is their description.

‘Prince Harry allows Meghan Markle to demasculinize him in public and everybody feels uncomfortable with it’. Andrew Tate tells Dan Wootton that the West is suffering a ‘plague’ of ‘demasculinization of men’ and that Prince Harry is a clear example of this. Read more here… www.gbnews.uk/royal/andrew-tate-labels-meghan-markle-race-accusations-disrespectful-to-people-who-have-genuinely-suffered-racism/410154 GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.