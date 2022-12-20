Andrew Tate on Prince Harry royal row | The West is suffering a plague of DEMASCULINIZATION

by
GBNews published this video item, entitled "Andrew Tate on Prince Harry royal row | The West is suffering a plague of DEMASCULINIZATION"

‘Prince Harry allows Meghan Markle to demasculinize him in public and everybody feels uncomfortable with it’.

Andrew Tate tells Dan Wootton that the West is suffering a ‘plague’ of ‘demasculinization of men’ and that Prince Harry is a clear example of this.

www.gbnews.uk/royal/andrew-tate-labels-meghan-markle-race-accusations-disrespectful-to-people-who-have-genuinely-suffered-racism/410154

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Dan Wootton

Daniel John William Wootton is a New Zealand born British journalist and broadcaster. He was executive editor of The Sun newspaper. In 2007, he joined the News of the World. In 2013, he joined The Sun on Sunday and became editor of the Bizarre column the following year. In 2021 Wootton left News UK to join MailOnline as a columnist and present a show on GB News.

Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is an American member of the British royal family. She married Prince Harry in 2018 and the couple have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2020, they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to her native Southern California.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

