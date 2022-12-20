Andrew Tate: Elon Musk is a free speech HERO | We are fed up having ideas forced down our throats

by
Andrew tate: elon musk is a free speech hero | we are fed up having ideas forced down our throats

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Andrew Tate: Elon Musk is a free speech HERO | We are fed up having ideas forced down our throats” – below is their description.

‘Elon is truly a hero of free speech, and he understands we were entering a draconian age. It was genuinely scary where we were heading and now, I start to feel there’s some hope. We’re putting a crack in the matrix and a crack in the dam’

Andrew Tate says Elon Musk is ‘truly a hero of free speech’ following his take over of Twitter and explains why the attempts to cancel him failed.

