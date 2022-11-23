Analysis: Meet the Never-Again Trump Republicans

Analysis: meet the never-again trump republicans

CNN published this video item, entitled "Analysis: Meet the Never-Again Trump Republicans"

Donald Trump faced vocal opposition from the “Never Trump” wing of the GOP in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In today’s episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how a new group — the “Never-Again Trumpers” — could pose a threat to the former president as he mounts a third bid for the White House.

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

