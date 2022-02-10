FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “An end to animal testing? Switzerland vote has scientists worried • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.
Could experiments and testing on animals soon be a thing of the past in Switzerland? On Sunday, the country will hold a referendum on whether to become the first in the world to completely ban medical testing on animals. But in a country that is home to a large pharmaceutical industry, scientists fear a ban could have a seriously detrimental effect for research and the development of new medicines.
