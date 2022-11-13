7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “An abandoned house in Penrith has been destroyed in a ferocious blaze | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

An abandoned house in Penrith has been destroyed in a ferocious blaze. But it’s the elderly residents next door who are counting their luck, a neighbour kicking their door down just in time. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

