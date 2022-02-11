This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

CNBC’s Shep Smith reports that the U.S. State Department is advising American citizens to leave Ukraine as it appears more likely Putin is preparing to launch an all-out invasion.

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Americans warned to leave Ukraine immediately” – below is their description.

