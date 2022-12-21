Ambulance strike: Workers standing up for ‘an NHS crumbling beneath their feet’

by
Ambulance strike: workers standing up for 'an nhs crumbling beneath their feet'

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ambulance strike: Workers standing up for ‘an NHS crumbling beneath their feet'” – below is their description.

“They’ve made a conscious decision to stand up for what they believe is an NHS crumbling beneath their feet” says GMB’s Rachel Harrison, responding to the Health Sec’s claims unions consciously chose to strike while the system is under pressure.

#skynews #nhs #strike

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Ukraine war, a new monarch and three PMs: 2022 in review

Category: News

2022 in Review: Royal Family

Category: News

Australia welcomes in 2023

Category: News

In This Story: NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

3 Recent Items: NHS

‘People aren’t safe’ in hospitals due to the pressures on NHS staff, says Dr Anita Raja

Category: News

‘There’s a stigma in the NHS about mental heath’ | NHS nurse Naomi Berry

Category: News

Health minister: Strikes ‘hugely unhelpful’ as NHS already under pressure

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.