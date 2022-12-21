Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ambulance strike: Workers standing up for ‘an NHS crumbling beneath their feet'” – below is their description.

“They’ve made a conscious decision to stand up for what they believe is an NHS crumbling beneath their feet” says GMB’s Rachel Harrison, responding to the Health Sec’s claims unions consciously chose to strike while the system is under pressure. #skynews #nhs #strike Sky News YouTube Channel

