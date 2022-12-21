Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ambulance strike: Public urged to use ‘common sense’ with activities” – below is their description.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay says people should use “common sense in terms of what activities they do”, as thousands of ambulance workers go on strike. Speaking to Sky News, he accused trade unions of choosing a time for the strike when the NHS is already facing winter pressures due to flu, COVID and other illnesses. #skynews #nhs #strike Sky News YouTube Channel

