Amazon is already the largest player in cloud software space: Lido’s Gina Sanchez

by

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Amazon is already the largest player in cloud software space: Lido’s Gina Sanchez” – below is their description.

Gina Sanchez, Lido Advisors chief market strategist and CNBC contributor, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss her take on stocks like WeWork, Amazon and Lululemon. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi 

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide.

The News with Shepard Smith is CNBC’s daily news podcast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories. Available to listen by 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT daily beginning September 30: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/29/the-news-with-shepard-smith-podcast.html?__source=youtube%7Cshepsmith%7Cpodcast 

 

Connect with CNBC News Online

Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/

Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC

https://www.cnbc.com/select/best-credit-cards/ 

#CNBC

#CNBCTV

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Florida-Disney battle could cost taxpayers more than $1 billion

Category: News

Climate change threatens to sink U.S. coastal communities

Category: News

Former Pres. Obama takes on disinformation, says it could get worse with AI

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica (LON: 0JVT) is an American-Canadian multinational athletic apparel retailer domiciled in Delaware and headquartered in Vancouver. It was founded in 1998 as a retailer of yoga pants and other yoga wear, and has expanded to also sell athletic wear, lifestyle apparel, accessories, and personal care products.

3 Recent Items: Lululemon

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald breaks down five-year growth plan, at-home fitness membership

Category: News

Grubhub owner considers sale, Lululemon to focus on men’s business, Roblox downgraded

Category: Business, Finance

Truist boosts LULU price target by $100

Category: News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

War? What is it good for? | News2Me

Category: News

Warner Bros Exec Announces The Bat Cowl NFT Collection

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Tesla’s stock surges after strong earnings

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....