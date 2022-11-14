Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he’ll give away his wealth

by
Amazon founder jeff bezos says he'll give away his wealth

CNN published this video item, entitled “Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he’ll give away his wealth” – below is their description.

In an exclusive interview, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez tell CNN’s Chloe Melas why they awarded Dolly Parton $100 million for charitable causes and what other plans they have for Bezos’ massive net worth. #CNN #News

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

Military analyst says he is ‘concerned’ for Ukraine heading into winter

Category: News

Watch Pelosi announce she will not seek reelection to House leadership

Category: News

Woman killed while visiting husband’s grave in Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Dolly Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, author, businesswoman, and humanitarian, known primarily for her work in country music. After achieving success as a songwriter for others, Parton made her album debut in 1967 with Hello, I’m Dolly.

3 Recent Items: Dolly Parton

Democrats Keep Senate, Trump’s Racist “Truth” & FTX Files For Bankruptcy | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Dolly Parton wins $100M award from Jeff Bezos

Category: Entertainment

Roche’s Alzheimer drug fails, Newman’s Own Foundation CEO retires, Dolly Parton receives $100M award

Category: Business, Finance, Pharmaceuticals

In This Story: Jeff Bezos

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American business magnate, media proprietor, investor and commercial astronaut. Bezos is the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, having previously served as chairman, president and CEO of the company.

4 Recent Items: Jeff Bezos

Democrats Keep Senate, Trump’s Racist “Truth” & FTX Files For Bankruptcy | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment

Hallie Jackson NOW – Nov. 14 | NBC News NOW

Category: Cryptocurrency, News

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos reveals philanthropic plans for his multi-billion dollar fortune

Category: Business, Finance

Amazon announces 10,000 layoffs

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.