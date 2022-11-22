The Independent published this video item, entitled “All the Twitter accounts Elon Musk has unbanned, from Trump to Andrew Tate” – below is their description.

After taking control of Twitter with a $44bn deal, Elon Musk has made some drastic changes including reinstating the accounts of many controversial figures.

One of them is former president, Donald Trump who had his account reinstated after the Tesla CEO tweeted out a poll on Saturday 19 November.

More than 15 million accounts cast their votes, which resulted in a 52 per cent voting in favour of @RealDonaldTrump’s return.

Other people that had their account reinstated were Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson and Kanye West.

