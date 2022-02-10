GBNews published this video item, entitled “Alex Phillips: The government is stuck between a prophetic downfall war again in Europe” – below is their description.
Alex Phillips: ‘The UK government is stuck between a countdown to a prophetic downfall at the exact same time the clock ticks towards war again in Europe’
