NBC News published this video item, entitled “Alcohol-Free Bars Open Across The U.S.” – below is their description.

For those who recently quit drinking, the holidays can prove to be a more challenging time for maintaining sobriety. NBC Medical Fellow Dr. Akshay Syal reports on a new trend of alcohol-free bars that are providing a safe space for sober Americans. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.