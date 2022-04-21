Albo gets his first ‘win’ against Scomo after first 2022 Election Debate | 7NEWS

The first Australian Prime Minister debate has been and gone. From 100 undecided voters.. Anthony Albanese was narrowly given the win.

40 votes went to the Labor leader and 35 to the PM. For more Sunrise host Natalie Barr is joined by political commentators: from The West Australian National Political Editor Lanai Scarr, and associate editor with the Australian, Jenna Clarke.

