Alberta’s health minister, top doctor provide update on COVID-19 | LIVE

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping will join chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Thursday to provide an update COVID-19 in the province.

The update comes after Premier Jason Kenney announced his government’s plans to remove COVID-19 health measures in three stages.

At midnight on Wednesday, the Restrictions Exemption Program, which required businesses to utilize proof of vaccine QR codes to avoid health restrictions, was officially ended.

Mandatory masking for children under 12 will be lifted starting Feb. 14.

The timing of the next two phases will depend on pressure on the health-care system and the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, Kenney said.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8610072/alberta-covid-19-rep-measures-february-10-2022/

