Alberta premier discusses cost of living, relationship with ottawa in televised speech

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves on Tuesday, addressing multiple topics, including the cost of living and her proposed Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act.

Smith announced a series of affordability measures, including money for families and seniors, and the suspension of the province’s fuel tax for six months.

Smith also said her government would look at making “the current fuel relief program permanent thereafter.”

The premier also touched on health care, alluding to an earlier announcement regarding reform at Alberta Health Services.

Smith also discussed the province’s relationship with Ottawa, mentioning that her government would be implementing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in about a week’s time.

