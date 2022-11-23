Global News published this video item, entitled “Alberta paramedic responds to serious crash resulting in death of daughter: “My worst nightmare”” – below is their description.

It’s a tragedy few can comprehend and one no paramedic could be prepared for. For Jayme Erickson, Nov. 15 was the day her “life was changed forever.”

The paramedic had responded to a multi-vehicle collision west of town with her shift partner around 4:30 p.m. Once there she said there were two patients; one of which was a passenger who was entrapped in the vehicle and critically injured.

Erickson said she sat in the car and attended to the passenger while firefighters extracted the person. The medical team at STARS then took over patient care before making the flight to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

Her shift had ended shortly after they wrapped up at the crash scene and she went home as usual. However, that’s when Erickson said, “My worst nightmare as a paramedic (came) true.”

RCMP told Erickson that her 17-year-old daughter Montana had been involved in a collision— the same one she had just gotten home from.

The grieving mother spoke to the media on Tuesday, for the first time about that heartbreaking night. Jill Croteau reports.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9297542/alberta-paramedic-responds-serious-crash-resulting-death-of-daughter/

