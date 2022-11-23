BBC News published this video item, entitled “Albanian migrant deported from UK says he regrets illegal Channel crossing – BBC Newsnight” – below is their description.

Albanian migrant Artan, who asked to remain anonymous and chose this as an alias, paid Kurdish people smugglers around £3,500 ($4,169) to enter the UK on a small boat.

Artan is one of more than 12,000 who arrived in the UK on small boats this year. Unusually, on arrival Artan admitted to being an economic migrant, and was quickly deported back to Tirana.

Newsnight’s Joe Inwood looks at why so many young men are choosing to leave Albania on a dangerous and expensive journey, and what can be done to stop them leaving.

