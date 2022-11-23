BBC News published this video item, entitled “Albanian migrant deported from UK says he regrets illegal Channel crossing – BBC Newsnight” – below is their description.
Albanian migrant Artan, who asked to remain anonymous and chose this as an alias, paid Kurdish people smugglers around £3,500 ($4,169) to enter the UK on a small boat.
Artan is one of more than 12,000 who arrived in the UK on small boats this year. Unusually, on arrival Artan admitted to being an economic migrant, and was quickly deported back to Tirana.
Newsnight’s Joe Inwood looks at why so many young men are choosing to leave Albania on a dangerous and expensive journey, and what can be done to stop them leaving.
Albania, officially the Republic of Albania, is a country in Southeast Europe on the Adriatic and Ionian Sea within the Mediterranean Sea. It shares land borders with Montenegro to the northwest, Kosovo to the northeast, North Macedonia to the east, Greece to the south and maritime borders with Greece, Montenegro and Italy to the west. It is regarded as being within the Balkan region.
Geographically, Albania displays varied climatic, geological, hydrological, and morphological conditions, defined in an area of 28,748 km2 (11,100 sq mi). It possesses significant diversity with the landscape ranging from the snow-capped mountains in the Albanian Alps as well as the Korab, Skanderbeg, Pindus and Ceraunian Mountains to the hot and sunny coasts of the Albanian Adriatic and Ionian Sea along the Mediterranean Sea.