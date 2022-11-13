7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Alarming new figures revealing Queensland’s emergency department failures | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
Alarming new figures show thousands of Queenslanders spent more than 24 hours in Emergency Departments before being discharged or admitted into hospitals.
The Government is defending the numbers blaming GP shortages.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.