NBC News published this video item, entitled “Alabama Residents Fear Return Of Infamous ‘New York Poop Train'” – below is their description.
The resumption of human waste shipments halted in 2018 after a train became stuck near West Jefferson, Alabama, has residents raising a stink. WVTM’s Sarah Killian reports.NBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
1 thought on “Alabama Residents Fear Return Of Infamous ‘New York Poop Train’”
This is just incredible. A train full of human waste coming from a city, to be dumped elsewhere. What could go wrong!!?!
Only everything.
Humanity can be incredibly dumb when we’re chasing dollars.