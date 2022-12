NBC News published this video item, entitled “Al Gore In 1988: I’m The Candidate Republicans Would ‘Least Like To Face’” – below is their description.

Meet the Press minute: In 1988, moderator Chris Wallace asks Sen. Al Gore if he was a southern conservative or someone who votes “more like Ted Kennedy.” NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.