Airshow china 2022 concludes with business deals worth $39. 8 billion

The 14th Airshow China 2022, which concluded on November 13 in Zhuhai City, south China’s Guangdong Province, saw the signing of business deals worth $39.8 billion.

More than 740 domestic and overseas enterprises from 43 countries and regions participated onsite or online, showcasing planes, drones, missiles, rockets, spacecraft and many types of ground equipment.

According to the market forecast made by Airbus, China’s average annual growth of aviation transportation will reach 5.3 percent in the next 20 years, higher than the global one of 3.6 percent.

