CGTN published this video item, entitled “Aid for Global Recovery: How the AIIB Helps” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video China’s GDP grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released on Monday. The bureau says China’s economy got off to a steady start, despite global turbulence and domestic Covid-19 outbreaks. But, the pandemic still presents hurdles to global supply chains. And geopolitical issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have led to a global energy crisis. Amid all these uncertainties, where’s the growth momentum for the world economy? What’s the role of multilateral lending institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank? For answers, Tian Wei earlier talked to Erik Berglöf, the AIIB chief economist. CGTN YouTube Channel

