After the 2022 midterms, congress is poised for divided control

As election results continue to pour in, President Biden has said he is prepared to work alongside Republicans in Congress, stressing that he believes Americans ‘expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.’ The GOP is still expected to win back the House, though now pundits are projecting a thinner majority margin. Republican House members may soon face the challenge of accomplishing things on their agenda in a very divided government. FOX News Sunday Host Shannon Bream joins the Rundown to discuss the obstacles the new majority may face, and what legislation they hope to pass.

For years, many veterans grappling with PTSD, depression, or traumatic brain injuries have often felt isolated or hopeless after returning from war. Former Navy SEAL Marcus Capone suffered from depression and insomnia for years after returning home, despite an array of prescription medications. However, after he started using psychedelic medicine, he was ‘excited to just live again’ in a way he hadn’t in years. This Veteran’s Day, Marcus and his wife Amber Capone join to discuss how Marcus’ journey led to the creation of their organization VETS (Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions) and why they have become such big advocates for veterans pursuing psychedelic drug treatment.

Plus, commentary by the CEO of CKE Restaurants and Hardee’s, Andy Puzder.

