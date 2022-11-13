After the 2022 midterms, Congress is poised for divided control

by
After the 2022 midterms, congress is poised for divided control

Fox News published this video item, entitled “After the 2022 midterms, Congress is poised for divided control” – below is their description.

As election results continue to pour in, President Biden has said he is prepared to work alongside Republicans in Congress, stressing that he believes Americans ‘expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.’ The GOP is still expected to win back the House, though now pundits are projecting a thinner majority margin. Republican House members may soon face the challenge of accomplishing things on their agenda in a very divided government. FOX News Sunday Host Shannon Bream joins the Rundown to discuss the obstacles the new majority may face, and what legislation they hope to pass.

For years, many veterans grappling with PTSD, depression, or traumatic brain injuries have often felt isolated or hopeless after returning from war. Former Navy SEAL Marcus Capone suffered from depression and insomnia for years after returning home, despite an array of prescription medications. However, after he started using psychedelic medicine, he was ‘excited to just live again’ in a way he hadn’t in years. This Veteran’s Day, Marcus and his wife Amber Capone join to discuss how Marcus’ journey led to the creation of their organization VETS (Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions) and why they have become such big advocates for veterans pursuing psychedelic drug treatment.

Plus, commentary by the CEO of CKE Restaurants and Hardee’s, Andy Puzder.

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Mike Rowe: This story is everywhere, and it’s not being covered | Brian Kilmeade Show

Category: News

Pelosi subtly digs at Trump in ‘monumental’ House speech

Category: News

Elizabeth Warren gets fact-checked by Elon Musk’s Twitter

Category: News

In This Story: Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

2 Recent Items: Republicans

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader, Will Stay in Congress

Category: News

Republicans clinch control of the House while Democrats hold the Senate l ABCNL

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.