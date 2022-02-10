Afghanistan, Myanmar rank worst in world democracy index as Australia keeps ninth place | The World

Global democracy has been dealt a major blow with only 6.6% of the world’s population living in full democracy, and more than a third living under authoritarian regimes. The fall is outlined in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2021 democracy index, with Asia Pacific nations among the worst performers. Fei Xue, the Asia analyst at the EIU, tells The World Australia held its ninth spot.

