CBC News published this video item, entitled “Afghan-Canadian documents dismantling of women’s rights under Taliban” – below is their description.

The Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry says female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice. Frozan Rahmani, an Afghan-Canadian journalist, has been documenting the dismantling of women’s rights in the country since the Taliban took control of Kabul in the summer of 2021. CBC News YouTube Channel

