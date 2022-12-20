Afghan-Canadian documents dismantling of women’s rights under Taliban

The Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry says female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice. Frozan Rahmani, an Afghan-Canadian journalist, has been documenting the dismantling of women’s rights in the country since the Taliban took control of Kabul in the summer of 2021.

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

The Taliban or Taleban, who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is a Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization in Afghanistan, currently waging war within the country. Since 2016, the Taliban’s leader has been Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.

