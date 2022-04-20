Adel Ali Dib charged after crash in Greenacre | 7NEWS

by

7NEWS has obtained incredible vision of a high-speed crash in Greenacre overnight, involving a car full of young children.

7NEWS has obtained incredible vision of a high-speed crash in Greenacre overnight, involving a car full of young children.

The crash on Boronia Road left 7 people in hospital, including 4 children. It was extremely lucky no one was killed.

CCTV shows a speeding BMW losing control and ploughing into a Lexus on the other side of the road. It happened outside the Coles Shopping Centre just after 8pm.

Incredibly, despite the extensive damage they only suffered from whiplash. During the incident, 25-year-old Adel Ali Dib was behind the wheel. He and his passenger were pinned in the wreck, before he was taken to hospital and charged.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

