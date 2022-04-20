7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Adel Ali Dib charged after crash in Greenacre | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

7NEWS has obtained incredible vision of a high-speed crash in Greenacre overnight, involving a car full of young children.

The crash on Boronia Road left 7 people in hospital, including 4 children. It was extremely lucky no one was killed.

CCTV shows a speeding BMW losing control and ploughing into a Lexus on the other side of the road. It happened outside the Coles Shopping Centre just after 8pm.

Incredibly, despite the extensive damage they only suffered from whiplash. During the incident, 25-year-old Adel Ali Dib was behind the wheel. He and his passenger were pinned in the wreck, before he was taken to hospital and charged.

