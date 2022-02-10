ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “ACT to become cat containment territory to protect native animals being preyed upon | ABC News” – below is their description.

Legislation was introduced to the ACT Legislative Assembly yesterday outlining changes to cat containment laws which are set to come into effect from July 1.

Felines born after that date will have to be kept indoors or in cat runs, no matter which Canberra suburb they call home.

The goal is to protect the tens of the thousands of native animals estimated to be preyed on each year.

