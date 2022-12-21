ACT government announces inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann rape trial | ABC News

A board of inquiry will examine the conduct of police and the ACT’s top prosecutor in the case against former Liberal Party adviser Bruce Lehrmann, who was accused of raping his then colleague Brittany Higgins in 2019.

