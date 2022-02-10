ACT-Accelerator calls for fair share-based financing to end pandemic as global emergency in 2022

by

World Health Organization (WHO) published this video item, entitled “ACT-Accelerator calls for fair share-based financing to end pandemic as global emergency in 2022” – below is their description.

On 09 February 2022, world leaders launched a call to end the pandemic as a global emergency in 2022 by funding the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a partnership of leading agencies that is providing low and middle-income countries with tests, treatments, vaccines, and personal protective equipment.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: “The rapid spread of Omicron makes it even more urgent to ensure tests, treatments and vaccines are distributed equitably globally. If higher-income countries pay their fair share of the ACT-Accelerator costs, the partnership can support low- and middle-income countries to overcome low COVID-19 vaccination levels, weak testing, and medicine shortages. Science gave us the tools to fight COVID-19; if they are shared globally in solidarity, we can end COVID-19 as a global health emergency this year.”

Learn more here:

https://www.who.int/news/item/09-02-2022-act-accelerator-calls-for-fair-share-based-financing-of-usdollar-23-billion-to-end-pandemic-as-global-emergency-in-2022

World Health Organization (WHO) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - World Health Organization (WHO)

The official public health information Youtube channel of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health”.

Recent from World Health Organization (WHO):

LIVE NOW: Q&A on World Hearing Day with Dr Shelly Chadha – how to protect our hearing

Category: Health, News

WHO has shipped urgently needed medical supplies from its hub in Dubai for the emergency in Ukraine

Category: Health, News

World Hearing Day 2021

Category: Health, News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

Outrage After Florida Gov. DeSantis Yells at Teens For Wearing Masks

Category: News

In This Story: Omicron

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 (also known as B.1.1.529) has been declared a Variant of Concern.

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) is an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus. The TAG-VE was convened on 26 November 2021 to assess the SARS-CoV-2 variant: B.1.1.529 – which is known as Omicron – the group declared the variant a Variant of Concern.

5 Recent Items: Omicron

How Tāmaki Makaurau is managing response to Omicron outbreak

Category: News

Thailand Eases Travel Restrictions to Reboot Tourism

Category: News

60 million people went to movie theaters in Q4 despite omicron, says AMC CEO Adam Aron

Category: News

Hong Kong Won’t Impose Full-Scale Lockdown During Mass Covid Testing

Category: News

As Omicron spreads Katherine residents stay home while businesses feel the pinch | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. The WHO Constitution, which establishes the agency’s governing structure and principles, states its main objective as “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health.”

3 Recent Items: World Health Organization

Refugee crisis in Ukraine could lead to COVID-19 outbreak: WHO

Category: News

LIVE NOW: Q&A on World Hearing Day with Dr Shelly Chadha – how to protect our hearing

Category: Health, News

By the Numbers: Global decline of COVID-19 cases

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....