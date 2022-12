NBC News published this video item, entitled “ACLU Lawyer: Title 42 Sends Migrants ‘Right Into The Hands Of Cartels’” – below is their description.

Chief Justice John Roberts granted a request from 19 attorneys general in Republican-led states to delay the removal of border policy known as Title 42. The pandemic-era policy was set to expire Wednesday. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.