Accident Report: 14-Year-Old’s Seat Had Been Adjusted Before Death At Amusement Park

A makeshift memorial has been created at a thrill ride in Orlando honoring 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died when he fell off the ride a month ago. A preliminary investigation shows Sampson’s seat had been adjusted – and that the gap between him, and the harness was twice the size of other seats. Florida investigators are now trying to determine who adjusted the seat and why state inspectors were not told.

