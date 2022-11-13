Sky News published this video item, entitled “‘Absolutely right’ govt balances books, former levelling up secretary says” – below is their description.

Former levelling up secretary Simon Clarke has said he would rather see public spending cuts than tax rises in the fiscal statement.

Mr Clarke told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday it is “absolutely right” that the government balances the books, adding that there are areas where the country could make savings without cutting crucial services.

