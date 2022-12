NBC News published this video item, entitled “Aaron Dean Sentenced To 11 Years, 10 Months For Shooting Death Of Atatiana Jefferson” – below is their description.

Aaron Dean, former Texas police officer was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson and was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.