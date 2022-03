ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “‘A three-dose vaccine’ not a booster, says epidemiologist | ABC News” – below is their description.

Australians aged 16 and over will be considered ‘overdue’ for a booster shot six months after receiving their second dose under new recommendations from the nation’s vaccine experts. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

