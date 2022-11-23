A tasty way of teaching Te Reo.

by
A tasty way of teaching te reo.

1News published this video item, entitled “A tasty way of teaching Te Reo.” – below is their description.

After a busy morning of sheep shearing or mustering on the farm, there’s nothing like a warm tray of sausage rolls or scones.

For Naomi Toilalo it was this rural life in the South Island where her love of freshly baked goods began.

But now, she’s using her skill in the kitchen to create a more simple avenue for teaching Te Reo.

1News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 1News

Recent from 1News:

Calls to end unplanned street parties celebrating Toa Samoa

Category: News

Overworked GPs considering leaving workforce

Category: News

To spend or not to spend…

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.