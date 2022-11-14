ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “A Tasmanian council is tackling rising living costs by making nutritious food accessible | ABC News” – below is their description.
With cost of living pressures increasing, accessing nutritious and affordable food has become harder for lots of people.
The Huon Valley Council has decided to tackle the issue head on with a project focused on growing produce locally and teaching kids about native ingredients.
For more from ABC News, click here: https://ab.co/2kxYCZY
Watch more ABC News content ad-free on ABC iview: https://ab.co/2OB7Mk1
Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: https://ab.co/2lNeBn2
Like ABC News on Facebook: http://facebook.com/abcnews.au
Follow ABC News on Instagram: http://instagram.com/abcnews_au
Follow ABC News on Twitter: http://twitter.com/abcnews
Note: In most cases, our captions are auto-generated.
#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustraliaABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.