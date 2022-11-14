ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “A Tasmanian council is tackling rising living costs by making nutritious food accessible | ABC News” – below is their description.

With cost of living pressures increasing, accessing nutritious and affordable food has become harder for lots of people.

The Huon Valley Council has decided to tackle the issue head on with a project focused on growing produce locally and teaching kids about native ingredients.

