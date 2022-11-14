A Tasmanian council is tackling rising living costs by making nutritious food accessible | ABC News

by
A tasmanian council is tackling rising living costs by making nutritious food accessible | abc news

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled "A Tasmanian council is tackling rising living costs by making nutritious food accessible | ABC News"

With cost of living pressures increasing, accessing nutritious and affordable food has become harder for lots of people.

The Huon Valley Council has decided to tackle the issue head on with a project focused on growing produce locally and teaching kids about native ingredients.

ABC News (Australia)

ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

