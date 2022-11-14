A Son’s Surprise For His Mother’s First Marathon

Susie Weigel decided to run her first marathon at 70 years old after running shorter races for years to raise funds for her non-profit “Running For Justice.” Her son Steve said he’d cheer her on from the sidelines, but on the day of the race, he revealed a racing bib under his hoodie, surprising his mother by saying he’d be running by her side.  

