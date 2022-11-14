A look inside Michelle Obama’s tight-knit inner circle: Part 3

A look inside michelle obama’s tight-knit inner circle: part 3

ABC News published this video item, entitled “A look inside Michelle Obama’s tight-knit inner circle: Part 3” – below is their description.

The former first lady joined her mother and friends for a candid kitchen table conversation about marriage, parenting and finding support.

Stream the full 20/20 special “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” on hulu.

#michelleobama #thelightwecarry

