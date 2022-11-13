7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “A home has been destroyed by fire in Penrith | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A heroic Western Sydney man has kicked down his neighbours’ door as fire threatened their home and helped them escape as a fire destroyed a Penrith home. It took 40 firefighters about half an hour to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

