A date with murder

The man who murdered Grace Millane argued throughout his trial that he didn’t mean to kill her. But Jesse Kempson’s crime was, arguably, the culmination of ongoing disturbing and dangerous behaviour towards women. The serial Tinder-user, who was sometimes communicating with dozens of women at once, had offended already.

Following the high-profile Millane murder verdict, two further cases resulted in convictions against Kempson for rape and threatening to kill. We speak with those closest to the crimes, who also pose the uncomfortable question; could Grace have been saved?

