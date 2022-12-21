7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “A balloon operator’s unexpected beach drop in – hits a snag | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A hot air balloon has made a dramatic landing just metres from the water at Melbourne’s most popular beach. It’s the latest in a spate of unexpected touchdowns, as balloon pilots navigate the city’s unpredictable wind conditions. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.