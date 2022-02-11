A baby Epaulette shark is days away from hatching at Cairns Aquarium | 7NEWS

by

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “A baby Epaulette shark is days away from hatching at Cairns Aquarium | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A baby Epaulette shark is days away from hatching at Cairns Aquarium.

It will be the species’ first pup successfully bred in the Far North.

“These two, Pepper and Pickles, were the first juveniles to hatch here coming from animals that live at Cairns Aquarium and this little offspring has come purely from them physically mating.” – Rebecca Sullivan, Wildlife Educator.

