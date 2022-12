NBC News published this video item, entitled “97-Year-Old Former Secretary At Nazi Death Camp Convicted By German Court” – below is their description.

A German court has convicted Irmgard Furchner, 97, of having contributed to the murder of over 10,500 people during her time working as a typist at the Stutthof concentration camp in World War II. NBC News YouTube Channel

