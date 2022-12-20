DW News published this video item, entitled “97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp convicted by German court | DW News” – below is their description.

A court in northern Germany on Tuesday convicted Irmgard F., a former secretary at the Nazi Stutthof concentration camp, of complicity in murder in more than 10,000 people. She received a two-year suspended sentence as requested by prosecutors. From June 1943 to April 1945, she worked as a stenographer and typist at the Stutthof death camp, near what was then Nazi-occupied Danzig and is now Gdansk. DW News YouTube Channel

