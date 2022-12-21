ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “90-year-old trumpeter Billy Burton is still performing music | 7.30” – below is their description.

At the age of 90, trumpeter Billy Burton would have to be one of the country’s oldest active musicians. But as Dan Conifer discovered, he’s still blowing up a storm after decades backing some of the biggest names in music. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.