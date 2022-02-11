NBC News published this video item, entitled “9-Year-Old Girl Shot, In Critical Condition After Road-Rage Incident In Houston” – below is their description.

Officials in Houston say 9-year-old Ashanti Grant is in critical condition after being shot in the head while riding to the grocery store with her family. Authorities in Houston are grappling with how to decrease gun violence as an uptick in children being gunned down continues. NBC News YouTube Channel

