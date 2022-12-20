Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Cecilia Galea says toys were a big motivator for her during her own cancer treatment, so she wanted to pay that feeling forward.

CBC News published this video item, entitled “9-year-old cancer survivor collects toys for sick children” – below is their description.

About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

