7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled "88-year-old Queensland woman proves you're never too old to "horse around" | 7NEWS"

An 88-year-old Queenslander is proving you’re never too old to follow your dream. Joan Wilson has bought a stake in a racehorse and so far, her much fancied mare has won five of her ten starts. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

