8 teen girls charged with 2nd-degree murder for death of man in Toronto

8 teen girls charged with 2nd-degree murder for death of man in toronto

Eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto Sunday, police said.

Eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto Sunday, police said. The girls allegedly assaulted and stabbed the man in what investigators described as a ‘swarming.’

