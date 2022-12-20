CBC News published this video item, entitled “8 teen girls charged with 2nd-degree murder for death of man in Toronto” – below is their description.

Eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto Sunday, police said. The girls allegedly assaulted and stabbed the man in what investigators described as a ‘swarming.’ CBC News YouTube Channel

